Pay it Forward: Zakai Zeigler raises awareness and money to help others fight Hydrocephalus

He captivated our eyes in the basketball court with his dribbling and passing. But it's his family story with hydrocephalus that stayed in our hearts.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — He's a fan favorite here in East Tennessee, known for his great hustle and on-court success. He has dominated the basketball court and become an essential player in his team.

You may also have heard about his family's fight against Hydrocephalus — a condition that causes fluid to build up in the brain. It affects people from all ages, from infants to seniors.

Zakai Zeigler, UT Men's basketball point guard, has his own story with Hydrocephalus. His two nephews were diagnosed with the condition at birth.

Now the sophomore star athlete is raising awareness about this condition through GoFundMe's College charity challenge, already raising more than $1,500.

His goal is to help others experiencing life's daily health battles.

"I know what it feels like to be with them throughout that process and how hard it is," Zeigler said.

His nephews, ages 5 years old and 6 months, are fighters. Fighters of the condition. Fighting each day of their life.

"They've been fighting pretty much literally for their life, and they keep going and going," he said. "It's just amazing to watch them grow as they get a little bit older."

The 20-year-old athlete has been vocal about the sacrifices and challenges in his family life since first arriving in East Tennessee.

We first spoke to Zakai and his family earlier this year, when Vol Nation united and raised funds for his family after their apartment in New York burned down. This fundraiser is his way of giving thanks and paying it forward.

Between his daily schedule with classes, basketball practice and his advocacy — it's his mentality of pushing forward that keeps him going.

"My nephews, my mom, my whole family, and just the end result in the goals that I want to get to," he said. "I know that I'm gonna face some tough times. But I know that throughout all those tough times it's gonna come out is really, really good thing."

For Zakai, being an uncle goes above and beyond family responsibilities. But his nephews are his reminder of the male figure he wants to be for them.

"They mean everything because I want them to always look at me as a role model, and not only just uncle but as a big brother," he said.

The New York native will continue making his strive and mark in Rocky Top as he takes on another basketball season.

His message for his supporters: "I love Vol Nation and I know Vol Nation loves me. I always got their back no matter what."