GREENBACK, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is urging folks to tie up their farm animals, after two runaway horses escaped onto the highway early Saturday morning.

This all went down on U.S. 411 in the Greenback Community. In a Facebook post, LSCO said they received multiple reports from concerned neighbors.

The two horses - a buckskin gelding and dark brown mare - were taken into custody around 3:11 a.m.

"But really, we aren’t horsing around," the department said in the Facebook post Saturday afternoon. "Responsibly secure your large farm animals and routinely inspect your fence line for openings.

As of 2:52 p.m. Saturday afternoon, deputies had still not located the owners of the horses.

If you have any information, call the Loudon County Dispatch Center at 865-458-9081.