12 Days of Christmas with Beth Haynes 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An event benefitting the Helen Ross McNabb Center

The Beth Haynes 12 Days of Christmas runs Dec. 1 through Dec. 12, and is a fun online auction that benefits children and families served by the McNabb Center! Every year, hundreds of local businesses donate unique items and experiences.

This year, more than 350 unique items and experiences are up for auction, including a four-hour guided lake or river tour with Knoxville Bassmaster Classic champion Ott DeFoe.

The money raised through the auction goes to help more than 2,500 children and families during the holiday season and throughout the year. It’s part of the McNabb Center’s Dear Santa program, and the need stretches across 30 counties in Tennessee and unfortunately is growing.

This year, giving is more important than ever with job loss, high inflation rates, and the higher cost for food, gas and housing. Many families are forced to choose necessities over Christmas gifts.

Former 10News anchor Beth Haynes tells us why she hosts the online opportunity every year:

I love the holidays, but why do I continue to host the 12 Days of Christmas online auction? The answer is simple. I grew up in an incredibly stable, loving home filled with faith and hope.

I believe every child deserves that. Unfortunately, it’s not the reality for thousands of children in our community.

This year especially, we are surrounded by need.

Substance abuse is rampant. Mental health challenges are at an all-time high, particularly among young people as is domestic violence and homelessness.

These are tough issues we face, but crisis is the McNabb Center’s specialty.

Over the course of my time doing the 12 Days of Christmas auction, many families have told me the McNabb Center is their lifeline.

While I’m thankful for this tremendous resource, I believe it’s on all of us to help. The 12 Days Auction is a perfect opportunity to do that.

For these kids, it’s much more than a toy. It’s about creating traditions and a happy memory.

All you have to do is shop online to make that happen.

I’m so grateful for your support and I can promise you, the families are, too.

Again, you can bid on nearly 350 unique items and experiences from December 1 through December 12.