KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People will be able to treat themselves to some cookies and live entertainment at the Fantasy of Trees, starting Nov. 27.

The annual event is held for five days, and tickets cost $8 for adults and $4 for children. Attendees will be able to view professionally decorated Christmas trees alongside several holiday decorations. They will also be able to shop for gifts at some of the event's stores while enjoying live entertainment.

There will also be children's activities, such as decorating the trees, wreaths or jingle bells. A raffle will also be held, with prizes from Walmart and Home Depot. First prize includes a decorated, 7-foot tree from Walmart and an assortment of electronics, toys, games and other holiday goods.

Proceeds from the Fantasy of Trees will go to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital. The hospital employs more than 2,000 medical staff to serve people across the region. The hospital also offers a variety of pediatric sub-specialties, to help treat children no matter their condition.

The hospital will use funds from the event to purchase new equipment for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. They are expected to use the money to purchase a full-body cooling system for transporting newborns to East Tennessee Children's Hospital from birth hospitals.

Last year's event brought out 63, 347 people and raised $413,735. Volunteers also spent 191,203 hours preparing and running the event last year.

This year's event will be held at the Knoxville Convention Center, starting at 9 a.m. On Nov. 28, it will run from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for Thanksgiving.

