Douglas Lake boat parade brings out several families for Fourth of July celebrations

This was the 36th year of the Douglas Lake Boat Parade, when families decorated their boats and hit the water to celebrate Fourth of July.

Example video title will go here for this video

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Since the early 1980s, Dandridge has hosted a special parade to celebrate the Fourth of July. It includes a lot more water than most other parades.

The 36th Douglas Lake Boat Parade brought out several families to celebrate the Fourth of July on one of East Tennessee's most popular lakes. Boats met at Point 8 at 11 a.m. before setting sail at 12 p.m. to dazzle onlookers with colorful boats and cheers.

The event was one of the events not canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also free to participate in and was open to the public.