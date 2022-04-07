Douglas Lake boat parade brings out several families for Fourth of July celebrations

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — Since the early 1980s, Dandridge has hosted a special parade to celebrate the Fourth of July. It includes a lot more water than most other parades.
The 36th Douglas Lake Boat Parade brought out several families to celebrate the Fourth of July on one of East Tennessee's most popular lakes. Boats met at Point 8 at 11 a.m. before setting sail at 12 p.m. to dazzle onlookers with colorful boats and cheers.
The event was one of the events not canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was also free to participate in and was open to the public.
Several other events were planned across East Tennessee that included music, food and fireworks. A list of events organized to celebrate the Fourth of July is available online.