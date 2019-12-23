ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. — A Tennessee diner serves up a free Christmas Day meal to anyone who walks into the restaurant and it delivers to those who otherwise can't make the trek.

O’Brien’s Southern Diner owner Candice O’Brien Beasley tells The Washington Post that she knows what it's like to go without food and have nothing in the house during the holidays.

She started the Christmas Day meal tradition when she opened her Ashland City restaurant in 2013. About 25 people, mostly widowers and truck drivers, stopped by that year.

But it's grown ever since, and some patrons have now become part of the volunteer team that helps people end the day with a hot meal.

