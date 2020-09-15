ALDI reveals expanded Advent calendar lineup for 2020 with wine, beer, hard seltzer and more

CLEVELAND — Halloween hasn’t even arrived, but ALDI is already preparing for the holiday season. The store chain has announced its 2020 Advent calendars will go on sale soon.
It begins with the extremely popular wine Advent calendar, which hits store shelves Wednesday, Nov. 4 for $69.99.
But that’s not all…
ALDI has revealed plans to offer more than 20 Advent calendar varieties this year, which includes other options filled with beer, hard seltzer, coffee, cheese, chocolate and more. These additional Advent calendars will be released throughout November and into early December, the company said.
ALDI’s Advent calendars have created an intense fan base, and are known to sell out very quickly, which is why the company warns supplies are limited. For that reason, ALDI stores have previously seen people lining up hours before opening just to get their hands on a calendar.
“ALDI Advent calendars are only available for a limited time and will not be restocked.”
The calendars are not available online and can’t be purchased on Instacart.
Happy shopping!
