PIGEON FORGE, Tenn — Look familiar? It's an ornament of many colors!

Dollywood

Dollywood's holiday ornament is inspired by the coat worn in Dolly Parton's "Coat of Many Colors" movie back in 2015.

DOLLY PARTON'S COAT OF MANY COLORS -- Pictured: Dolly Parton -- (Photo by: Quantrell Colbert/NBC)

