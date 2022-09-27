Registration for Angel Tree and Silver Bell programs open until Sept. 30

The Angel Tree Program provides Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the U.S.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Registration for two of the Salvation Army's biggest holiday programs will be open until Friday, September 30.

The Angel Tree program provides Christmas gifts for children in need across the world, and the Silver Bell program functions in a similar way for seniors. Once a child or senior has been registered and accepted as an "angel," their Christmas wishlist is shared with donors in their community, usually on trees found in storefronts or other buildings.

The donors can then buy gifts for them, such as new clothing or toys. The gifts are distributed to the family and placed under their Christmas tree for the holidays.

Organizers said of the program they believe every child and senior deserves to enjoy Christmas, regardless of what their families can afford.

In Knoxville, registration for the program is in-person at 409 North Broadway. People can stop by between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. or 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

To register a child or senior, people must bring a photo ID or passport, as well as birth certificates or custody papers for children being registered. Families must also bring verification of their income and expenses, and an EBT award letter if they receive benefits.