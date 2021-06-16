Can't miss: Fourth of July Fireworks show in Athens expected to be big

The Buddy Liner Fireworks Display is sure to meet your expectations with flying colors.

ATHENS, Tenn. — The Fourth of July is a few weeks away, which means many families are in planning mode.

The most extravagant event of the night is watching fireworks light up the sky, and this year families may want to head over to Athens for their Buddy Liner Fireworks display.

This isn't a bottle-rocket show. Instead, officials promised it's going to be a huge event that people will be able to see across the city.

The first firework will shoot off around 9:30 p.m. from Athens Regional Park.

"It will be a high-intensity, high-altitude show," said Athens Parks and Recreation.

Due to the safety risks involved with lighting the fireworks, the park itself will be closed to the general public.

However, the show will be visible from any nearby location such as Athens campgrounds or nearby North Mouse Creek.

Austin Fesmire, the Director of Park and Recreation, said the fireworks will even be visible from sections of State Route 30.

“This high-level show will explode above the tree lines, so there is really not a bad place to watch from,” said Fesmire.

This is the second year sparks are flying high in Athens. It was one of the only cities in the area who launched fireworks in 2020. The pandemic slowed overseas manufacturing and shipping, which left many towns struggling to obtain any fireworks at all.

To safeguard their show in 2021, Athens Parks and Recreation planned ahead for the event.

“We were advised early that fireworks would be at a premium, during 2021, due to overseas manufacturing and shipping. To ensure Athens had a quality show, we worked with Pyro Shows at the beginning of the year," Fesmire said, "Since we were one of the only cities to shoot last year, Pyro Shows made sure we were able to secure a great show.”

The Parks and Recreation's anticipation for the 2021 show is high.