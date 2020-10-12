East Tennessee artist sells Christmas-themed masks to brighten up the holidays

The mask is adorned with Christmas lights that can brighten up the holidays. It was sold in a holiday auction hosted by the Central Collective.

There are many ways to brighten up the holidays. Some people can simply wear a facemask decorated with Christmas lights!

A Knoxville artist is selling the mask online after the Central Collective hosted an auction for several holiday-themed masks. On Nov. 30, Central Collective hosted its Holiday Herdcore Party PPE auction on their Instagram page.

The auction lasted 24 hours, and they also launched their holiday mercantile shopping options online. The mask was originally available during the auction before it started being sold through the Holiday mercantile.

The “String Lights at the End of the Tunnel” face mask features a gold chain and LED lights embellished by Dale Mackey on a hand-sewn mask by Amy Burgess.

During the auction, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon placed a bid of $55 for the mask. However, another person outbid her and purchased the mask for $60.

The mask costs $50 through the Central Collective's website. People can choose between several kinds of fabrics when buying the mask.