Filling stomachs and stockings | Central Filling Station to host "Raise the Tree" holiday fundraiser

The food truck station will help provide fresh Christmas trees, wreaths and garlands while raising money for charities.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People who stop by Central Filling Station will be able to fill more than just their stomachs with lunch. They'll also be able to fill their stockings during the Christmas Tree Extravaganza.

The food truck station will host the "Raise the Tree" holiday fundraiser starting on Nov. 27 at noon. The fundraiser will last until Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. During the event, people will be able to pick up fresh Christmas trees, wreaths and garlands along with their lunch.

"We're obviously a central location," Charles Ellis said, the station's general manager. "It's hard to find space to do a Christmas tree lot downtown. We value open space above all with this current situation, with the pandemic. So, we're excited to have a fun Christmas tree lot for the family to start a new tradition with us."

Ellis also said that this will be the first time that Central Filling Station hosted this event. Hot chocolate and code will be available, he said, as well as a photo booth. There will also be fire pits and room to practice social distancing.

Organizers said that 10% of all proceeds will benefit local non-profits. They also said that premium-grade Fraser Firs will be sold, along with wreaths and garlands. Free delivery will be available to the Old North Knox neighborhood, as well as the Fourth and Gill neighborhood.

The day before the event, organizers also said they will host a raffle to give people a chance to win a free tree.

On Nov. 27, Central Filling Station will also host Ale' Rae Grill, Stick in a Box and Island Girl Acai for lunch. On Nov. 28, Gigi's Crepes, Stick in a Box, Knox Wurst and Enjoy Latin Food will be serving meals.