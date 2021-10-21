It's the most wonderful time of the year! Here are the holiday events near you

Whether you're shopping, caroling or hoping East Tennessee will see a white Christmas this year, make sure you stop and spend time with the ones you love.

TENNESSEE, USA — Believe it or not, the holiday season is right around the corner, which means it's time to start decking the halls and getting ready for Santa Claus to visit once again.

Get those gloves ready and make yourself some hot chocolate while you're at it.

Whether you're shopping, caroling or hoping East Tennessee will see a white Christmas this year, make sure you stop and spend time with the ones you love.

Here are some of the activities near you to help you get in the holiday spirit.

Anderson County

Museum of Appalachia Candlelight Christmas: Friday, Dec. 10 and Saturday, Dec. 11

Hamblen County

Morristown Christmas Parade: Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m.

Knox County

Christmas in the City: Nov. 26, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022

Regal Celebrations of Lights: Friday, Nov. 26 from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. at Krutch Park

Holidays on Ice: Opens on Friday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m. at Market Square

Christmas Parade: Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. on Gay Street

Christmas Drive-In at Chilhowee: Friday, Dec. 10 from 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m. at Chilhowee Park Midway

Tour de Lights Holiday Bike Ride: Saturday, Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. This event is for all ages. For more information, click here.

Rocky Hill Christmas Parade: Saturday, Dec. 4 at 3:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Sevier County

Light the Way 5K: Run through Dollywood to see the Christmas lights on Friday, Nov. 12 starting at 11 p.m.