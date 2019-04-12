KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Downtown Knoxville is decked with magical lights and festive decorations for the holidays! Businesses are getting into the Christmas spirit too with fun activities and here are a few to help you join in on the holiday cheer.

Peppermint Trail: It's a favorite holiday flavor and scent, and now peppermint-themed foods, beverages and activities are taking over Knoxville. Look for the peppermint logo on the sidewalk indicating which businesses are participating. Get peppermint-infused scalp massages at Culture Hair Studio, then blow a candy cane at Pretentious Glass or drink a Christmas cocktail at Sapphire's Nostalgic Holiday pop-up bar Miracle on Gay Street.

Elf on the Shelf Scavenger Hunt: Santa has sent his scout elves back to Knoxville to keep watch over children! You can go on an epic scavenger hunt in search of the elves who are hiding at different local businesses. Pick up your North Pole Pass at participating stores. Find the elves to collect prizes and treats!

Holidays on Ice: A fan favorite is back for another year! Around 160,000 lbs. of ice found its way to Market Square and onto an outdoor ice rink for the holidays.

Throughout the week, the rink hosts differently themed nights from themes that focus on certain decades to a Christmas Sweater night which will get participants a discount for wearing a sweater.

The rink will stay open through January 5th. So, be sure to bundle up since it stays around 20 degrees on the rink. Don't forget your socks!

Admission (seasonal passes also available):

Adults: $11

Children 12 & under: $8

Includes entry fee, skate rental and unlimited time on the ice!

For more information and ideas visit https://www.downtownknoxville.org/

