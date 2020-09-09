Christmas is coming early! KARM Christmas store to open Saturday

Officials said that workers at KARM were working hard to get the Christmas store early. They added two additional cash registers from last year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After a long and difficult year, Christmas may be coming early for some people. On Wednesday, the Knox Area Rescue Ministries said they were opening their Christmas store on Saturday at 1 p.m.

They also said that they added two additional cash registers from last year, to help make sure the shopping experience is as smooth as possible. They also said that that they will host an opening event to welcome the holiday season, even if it's earlier than usual.

In a post on their Facebook page, they showed a store that was decorated with trees, gift and all kinds of festive decorations.