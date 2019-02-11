MARYVILLE, Tenn — For some, Nov. 1 marks the official start of the holiday season.

The Hallmark Channel is airing Christmas movies every weekend and streaming festive music on its Sirius XM radio station.

At midnight pacific time, Mariah Carey released a video on Twitter declaring "Santa, it's time." Her iconic "All I want for Christmas" song began playing in the background.

And in Maryville, Mark Bacon is in the process of decorating his house with 115,000 lights.

"We started a little early because we really just wanted to get it done," Bacon said. "I want to get it up and enjoy it as long as I can."

Mark Bacon rents a cherry picker to put Christmas lights on his roof.

This is Bacon's fourth year setting up a Christmas show, complete with music and thousands of dancing lights.

"It's definitely a lot of stress [to set it up]," he said."But overall, it brings me a lot more joy to see it and have it up and just enjoy it for longer."

A new study published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology found decorating for Christmas earlier can make you happier.

University of Tennessee Retail Professor Michelle Childs said retailers have taken note of that.

On Nov. 1, Mark Bacon already has thousands of lights strung across his property.

"Christmas time for a lot of people is about tradition, going to the same stores, being with your family and being with your friends," she said. "A lot of those products are associated with those happy memories."

This year, Thanksgiving is falling six days later than it did in 2018. That means six fewer days in between Thanksgiving and Christmas for consumers to make their holiday purchases.

"That's even more motivation for retailers to put out the Christmas decorations or those Christmas gifts earlier," Childs said. "If those items are available on the shelf, then consumers are more likely to get them to really associate that feeling."

As for Mark Bacon, he'll wait until the day after Thanksgiving to turn his lights on and start playing Christmas music.

After that, he said he'll be playing it 24/7.

"It's just about the fun and the Christmas spirits and just enjoying yourself and enjoying the holidays," he said. "There'll be people dancing out on the sidewalk pretty much every night."