Holidays on Ice suspended following Knox County Board of Health recommendations

The seasonal ice-skating event was suspended Friday, after it was moved to the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's seasonal Holidays on Ice event was suspended for the rest of the season on Friday, following recommendations from the Knox County Board of Health.

The event was held at Market Square in the past but it was moved to the Knoxville Civic Coliseum, a larger venue, that allowed more people to enjoy ice-skating while listening to music and social distancing. It was originally scheduled to last until Jan. 3.

Holidays on Ice opened on Friday, Dec. 11. It was open for around a week before being suspended to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as cases surge in Knox County.