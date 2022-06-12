Clinton Fire Department collecting gifts, clothes and food to support children in city

The fire department said they are collecting kids' winter jackets, unwrapped toys, games, nonperishable food and monetary donations.

CLINTON, Tenn. — The Clinton Fire Department said it is collecting items to benefit schoolchildren across the city.

They said they are collecting a wide variety of different items. They include kids' winter jackets, unwrapped toys, games, age-appropriate gifts, nonperishable food items, easy-to-prepare meals, and monetary donations.

"As the weather gets colder more and more kids come to school unprepared for the weather, hungry or lacking basic items. We will also be collecting toys to bring joy to those who need it most," they said on social media.

Donations are being accepted at the Clinton Community Center and at Clinton City Hall, according to a social media post from CFD. They will be collecting donations until Dec. 14.

Clinton City Hall is located at 100 N. Bowling Street. The Clinton Community Center is located at 101 S. Hicks Street.