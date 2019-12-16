KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennesseans may not get a white Christmas this year but they can still have fun in the snow.

The first indoor snow park in the U.S. is in Pigeon Forge, and it is open year-round. The snow is real at the park — it is made with water and nothing else. Despite the snow, the park is kept at a cozy 60-to-70-degree temperature inside.

So, anyone can play in the park's two feet of snow without a winter coat, since the park is kept so warm. People can also hop into a tube and slide down a hill of real snow if they get tired of tossing snowballs and making snow angels.

RELATED: Lions and tigers and Christmas, oh my! Zoo Knoxville kicks off Winter Nights

RELATED: Holiday events in East TN: Christmas parades happening Friday

Pigeon Forge Snow is located off Teaster Lane, near The Island in Pigeon Forge.