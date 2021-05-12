DA Russell Johnson announces charges dropped for the 'Grinch' after Roane Co. deputies arrest him

The Roane County Sheriff's Office posted a mugshot of The Grinch ahead of Christmas, saying that he was accused of burglary, home invasion, theft and vandalism.

ROANE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Roane County Sheriff's Office took a fugitive into custody ahead of the holidays, whose crimes date back all the way to 1966. They said they arrested the Grinch ahead of the holidays, after a month-long investigation.

They posted a mugshot of The Grinch on Dec. 21 and said he would face several counts of aggravated burglary including home invasion, theft, vandalism and animal cruelty. The mugshot shows that he is almost 6'6" tall.

The comical post said that detective Bryan Walker took him into custody.

However, District Attorney Russell Johnson later said on Christmas Day that all charges were dropped for The Grinch. The DA said the Grinch's heart had grown three sizes and he returned all the gifts, so they could not prosecute him.

He was later seen on Channel 10 at around 8 p.m. during a showing of "How the Grinch Stole Christmas."