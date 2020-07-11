Dollywood kicks off holiday season Saturday with Smoky Mountain Christmas festival

Officials said over 5 million lights were put up at Dollywood, and fireworks will light up the sky during the festival.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Santa is coming to town soon, as the holidays get closer and closer.

Dollywood kicked off its Smoky Mountain Christmas festival on Saturday, helping people get into the holiday spirit. Officials said more than 5 million lights were put up at the park and for the first time, fireworks will light up the night sky during the festival.

During the Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival, Dollywood will host different shows and offer holiday-inspired dishes for visitors. Some of the shows include the "Heart of the Holidays," which will feature members of Dolly Parton's extended family sharing stories and songs.

There will also be opportunities to get Christmas shopping done at Dollywood, officials said. Visitors will also be able to stay at the DreamMore Resort or at the Smoky Mountain Cabins during their trip to the park.

Tickets were sold out for Saturday night, the first day of the festival. However, anyone who wants to get into the holiday spirit can reserve tickets for later in the week.