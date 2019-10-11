PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Dollywood!

The park kicked off its Smoky Mountain Christmas Saturday.

There are millions of sparkling lights and a 50-foot Christmas tree. Park goers can check out all the Christmas shows, try some holiday meals and meet Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer and his friends.

Every 30 minutes, The Plaza at Wilderness Pass will come to life with holiday hit favorites and a twinkling light show.

This year, visitors can explore one of Dollywood's newest frozen adventures: Glacier Ridge.

If visitors enter Glacier Ridge through the 130-foot long tunnel Arctic Passage (Timber Canyon), they will be greeted by polar bears. Guests who choose to enter Glacier Ridge through Craftman's Valley will run into their colorful northern lights display.

The event runs through Jan. 4.

