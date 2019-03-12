CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This year marks 53 years since the original broadcast of Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas television film.

The Grinch recalls the iconic Dr. Seuss tale of how the Grinch, who lived alone atop Mt. Crumpit "with a heart two sizes too small" devises a scheme to steal Christmas toys, gifts and decorations from all of Whoville. Boris Karloff stars as the Grinch, as well as the tale's narrator.

The special airs at 8 p.m. on WCNC NBC Charlotte. It will repeat at 8 p.m. on Christmas night, followed by the 2000 version starring Jim Carrey.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Other holiday programming on NBC Charlotte this season includes "It's a Wonderful Life" (Christmas Eve at 8 p.m.) and the 87th annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (Wednesday, 8-10 p.m.).

RELATED: Christmas Town USA: McAdenville flips the switch on Christmas

RELATED: The best Christmas light displays in the Charlotte area for 2019