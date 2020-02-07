x
Drive Safely! | Knoxville Police said officers will be watching for dangerous drivers July 4 weekend

The Knoxville Police Department said that "officers will saturate the roadways in an effort to deter all dangerous driving" over the weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As people decorate their homes and break out their barbeques, the Knoxville Police Department is preparing for the Fourth of July in a different way. It's reminding people to drive safely.

In a post on Facebook, officials said that officers will be vigilant over the Fourth of July weekend as they watch for dangerous drivers. Officers will "saturate the roadways in an effort to deter all dangerous driving" over the holiday weekend, KPD said.

They also reminded people put on their seatbelts, to avoid distractions behind the wheel and to never drink and drive.

Most of all, they reminded people to stay safe as they enjoy the Fourth of July weekend!
