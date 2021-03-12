East Tennessee biker clubs send 220 Christmas care packages to servicemembers overseas

The packages include non-perishable items, shampoo, deodorant and toothbrushes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Thanks to the work of the Roughnecks Motorcycle Club and other local organizations, service members overseas are getting their fair share of Christmas joy.

The biker club collected and sent 220 Christmas care packages to people serving outside of the U.S. Inside were some non-perishable items, shampoo, deodorant and toothbrushes.

"To come in and open a box, even if it is just a 'thank you' from a grade-schooler or something like — home don't seem so far away," said Heath Fleenor, a veteran.