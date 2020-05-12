East Tennessee farmers host holiday market in Oak Ridge

The market is held every Saturday in December before Christmas, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., with fresh produce, baked goods and handmade products available.

The holidays are approaching, and more people are searching for gifts to give to loved ones.

To help with holiday shopping, East Tennessee farmers set up booths at the Oak Ridge Holiday Market on Saturday. They sold fresh produce, baked goods, handmade products and artisan crafts to people looking for gifts to stuff stockings.

The holiday market was held at Jackson Square in Oak Ridge and will be held 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. every Saturday in December before Christmas. COVID-19 safety guidelines are also in place in the markets.

Vendors will service customers one at a time, and people interesting in booths will need to wait at least 6 feet away from booths until they can be helped. Food and product sampling is also not allowed, and customers are encouraged to bring their own bags.