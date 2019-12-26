Happy Kwanzaa!

December 26 marks the first day of the week-long celebration of African heritage, culture and community.

Each day honors a different principal: unity, self-determination, collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

The event was first observed and celebrated more than 50 years ago in the U.S.

In Knoxville, people kicked off the first day of Kwanzaa with the 5th annual 'The Love is the Answer' celebration at The Avenue. The event lasts until 7:30 p.m.

On Friday, The Avenue will host another event from 4 to 7:30 p.m. celebrating the second day and principal of self-determination, and more events will follow through New Year's Day -- culminating with a feast and gift-giving.