LIST: Easter events happening in East Tennessee

Check out this list of family-friendly, outdoor activities to enjoy over Easter weekend

With most Easter events being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many groups are hosting events this year with safety protocols in mind.

Here's the list we have so far:

Zoo Knoxville

Zoo Knoxville will host the Big Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3 from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thousands of eggs will be hidden along the pathways, including golden eggs that have exciting prizes including Zoo memberships and rides on the Fuzzy-Go-Round Carousel and Zoo Choo Train for the lucky finders. All ticketed children will receive a special prize when they turn in their eggs for recycling at the end of the hunt.

The Zoo will have two egg hunting areas, one for kids ages 0-4 years old and one for ages 5-12. The event is limited to 400 children and no walk-up tickets will be available. Reserve your spot in advance here.

Tickets are $20 for ages 2 and up and include admission to the zoo for the day. All children under the age of two are free but must reserve a free ticket online to participate. Zoo Knoxville members get special ticket pricing of $11 for ages 2-12 and free adult admission.

Adults are asked to accompany children to assist, but please leave the egg hunting for ages 12 and under. Participants should bring their own baskets.

South Knoxville neighborhood hunt

From noon until 7, residents of 26 homes around Gary Underwood Park will host a community, contactless egg hunt. Participants can get a map of the spy spots and checklist of hidden items to look for during the hunt. Follow the group on Facebook for more information.

Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Knoxville

Drive-thru Kids' Easter Party at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, located at 2500 Maryville Pike in South Knoxville. Enjoy a drive-thru party with prize-filled eggs and a free, bagged hot dog lunch and a Comic Book Bible while supplies last! The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Riverview Family Farm

Mark your calendar for the Annual Spring Easter Festival, April 2nd & 3rd. We’re open each day from 11:00-4:00. Bring your Easter basket and enjoy the day on the farm. $10 per person/child (under 2 years old is free) We hope to see everyone at the farm located at 12130 Prater Lane in West Knoxville.

Lenoir City Easter egg hunt

Come join the fun as you let your kids enjoy the excitement of finding a basket full of Easter eggs and having their picture made with the Easter bunny! The hunt will be broken down into 3 different age groups: ages 0-3, 4-7, and 8-12. This event is free and everyone is welcome. Bring your own baskets or bags.

Lenoir City Park – Shelters 2, 3 and 5 (left side of park near the boat launch)

Saturday, April 3rd, 2021. Activities start at 1:00 p.m. with hunt beginning at 2:00 pm

Loudon Easter egg hunt

Saturday, April 3rd

Loudon Municipal Park

FREE Event!

Ages: 0-3 at 12:30 p.m., 4-7 at 2:00 p.m., and 8-12 at 3:30 p.m.

Join the Easter Bunny in the hunt for thousands of candy & prize-filled eggs! Don't forget your Easter basket!

New Market VFD

The New Market Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Team will host its 10th Annual Easter Parade and Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday. The event will kick off with a parade. It will step off from the Lost Creek Golf Club at 12:30 p.m. and end at the New Market Fire Department. The Easter egg hunt will follow. For more information, please contact 865-740-7928.

Mayfield Farm Spring Festival, Athens

On Saturday, April 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mayfield Farm Park will host an egg hunt. Kids will then turn in their baskets in exchange for a prize bag to take home. Easter Bunny pictures and family farm fun.

Gatlinburg SkyLift Park

During the "Spring into Color: See Our Egg-citing Views" event, visitors will be treated to Easter-themed holiday displays including vibrant egg decorations, egg-shaped light displays from the bridge, and inflatables for photo-ops. The main attraction of the event are the artists on-site, who will be hand painting larger than life Easter eggs! Professional artists from Great Smoky Arts and Crafts Community and students from Gatlinburg-Pittman High School will be painting eggs on April 2 from 1 - 7 p.m. and April 3 from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. The event runs through the month of April.

Ober Gatlinburg

The resort will host its annual sunrise service with the mountains as a backdrop. Led by Smoky Mountain Resort Ministries, the service will begin at 6:30 a.m. and be broadcast virtually on Ober Gatlinburg’s Facebook page.

Narramore Farms Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze, Kingston