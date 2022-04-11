Santa sending elves to Knoxville for annual, magical scavenger hunt

The Elf on the Shelf Adventure will run from November 25 through January 8, 2023 in downtown Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Santa is sending several elves to downtown Knoxville starting November 25. Those elves will be in more than two dozen downtown businesses, and they will stay there until January 8.

Families are invited to explore the downtown area and find where the elves are staying. Families will be able to pick up a North Pole Pass at Mast General Store of the Knoxville Visitors Center to guide them through the adventure. The first 5,000 participants will also get a holiday stamp they can use to self-stamp their passes.

There are also North Pole Passes available online that families can download. Anyone who finds 20 or more elves will also be able to win prizes. When families spot elves, they are also encouraged to take a picture and share them on social media with "#ElvesinKnox."

A list of businesses that have elves in them is also available online. They include the Art Market Gallery, Union Avenue Books and Dogwood Arts.