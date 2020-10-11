The Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt will return to downtown Knoxville

The little elves will be hiding in more than two dozen downtown Knoxville businesses and families are invited to come find them!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Elf on the Shelf will soon arrive for the holidays, and you'll be able to find them in downtown Knoxville businesses for the fifth straight year.

Santa will send some of his magical elves from the North Pole to be adopted by over two dozen downtown Knoxville businesses.

It's become a tradition for families to go search for the little guys in a holiday scavenger hunt, and that tradition will continue in 2020.

The Elf on the Shelf book and tradition were created by mother-daughter duo Carol Aebersold and Chanda Bell.

Aebersold, a graduate of the University of Tennessee Knoxville, told city organizers she was delighted that Knoxville will once again host the country’s original community-wide The Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt.

“We’re looking forward to The Elf on the Shelf Adventure adding to the magic of the season and helping create fun family memories in Downtown Knoxville,” she said.

Scout Elves will land in Knoxville to begin the scavenger hunt on Friday, November 27.

To help guide them through the adventure, children of all ages are invited to pick up a North Pole Pass at the Knoxville Visitors Center or Mast General Store. The pass includes a list of the elves’ locations and details on the fun-filled holiday experience.