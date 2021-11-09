Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt returns to Knoxville

Santa Claus is sending magical Scout Elves from the North Pole to more than two dozen downtown businesses on Nov. 26.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Santa Claus is sending his Christmas helpers to Knoxville. The annual Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt is returning to over two dozen Downtown Knoxville businesses for the sixth straight year.

The magical Scout Elves are coming from the North Pole and are set to arrive on Nov. 26, according to a release. The elves will be adopted and named by the businesses.

Families can search downtown to find where the tiny Scout Elves have landed each night.

Children can pick up a North Pole Pass at Mast General Store or Visit Knoxville to participate in the scavenger hunt. Santa said children should look for the elves in storefronts and windowfronts.

They will head back to the North Pole on Jan. 2, 2022.

According to holiday traditions, the Scout Elves are adopted, named and receive Christmas magic from their families. They journey to the North Pole every night to tell Santa about their days. When they return to their adopted homes, they watch families enjoy the holiday festivities.