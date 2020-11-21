"Elf" plays at drive-in Christmas movie event at Chilhowee Park

Attendees could watch the classic Christmas movie from the comfort of their cars, or from their parking spots, Friday evening.

People had the chance to get into the holiday spirit at Chilhowee Park on Friday, with a free screening of the classic Christmas movie, "Elf."

The screening was part of the Drive-In at the Midway Holiday Edition. Admission was free, but attendees had to preregister for the event online. At the park, they could watch the film on a 40-by-22-foot screen from the comfort of their cars or parking spots.

"I'm here with my girlfriend," said Riley Thomas, who attended the event. "We are out here eating dinner from Bojangles and we've got some donuts for dessert. We got six blankets and we're sitting on a bunch of pillows. So, we're loving life right now."

Moviegoers had to follow the Five Core Actions recommended by the Knox County Health Department, to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. They had to wear a man when moving around on the ground and practice social distancing. Masks and hand sanitizer was available.

The next screening will feature another Christmas classic, "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" on Dec. 4.