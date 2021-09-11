Elves to start appearing in Knoxville windowfronts as part of month-long holiday scavenger hunt

The Elf on the Shelf Adventure started Friday and will last until Jan. 2 in Knoxville, when families can wander through the city and track elf sightings.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Starting Friday, people can spot elves in many of Knoxville's windowfronts as part of a citywide scavenger hunt — the Elf on the Shelf Adventure.

The event lasts until Jan. 2 and during the adventure, families can track their elf sighting with a North Pole Pass available at the Mast General Store or the Visit Knoxville building. The pass guides participants through the adventure, taking them to different locations where kids might find elves.

The adventure will take participants through many of Knoxville's most iconic businesses. They will stop by Awaken Coffee and Rala before visiting Status Dough and the Tennessee Theatre as they scour to find elves.

The first 3,000 participants also receive a holiday stamp so they can self-stamp their own passes. People can also download a North Pole Pass online.