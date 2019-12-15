KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Saturday is the deadline for USPS's ground shipping, if you want to get your package somewhere by Christmas Day.

Otherwise, you'll have to pay some expensive prices for faster shipping.

Shoppers are going where ever they can--both online and in the store.

Judging by the number of cars at Turkey Creek in Knoxville, the number of gifts will be quite high for the holiday season this year.

"We're out," shopper Lacey Robinette said. "We're going to try to brave the crowds and do some last minute Christmas shopping."

The shopping center is already popular, but the Christmas cheer adds even more shoppers to the atmosphere.

"We're heading into Target, let's see how it goes," Robinette said.

"The kids and the smiles, that's exactly right--the kids and smiles," shopper Alexander Monday said.

If you're trying to avoid the crowds, online shopping is the way to go.

Just remember, as Christmas gets closer, your options for shipping get limited.

Saturday is the deadline for ground shipping for packages you need by Christmas Day.

First Class Mail is Dec. 20, while Priority Mail is Dec. 21, and Priority Mail Express is Dec. 23.

"Absolutely, you have to pay attention," Monday said. "It can be stressful when you're shopping online. I'm still waiting on items."

"I'm always waiting until the last minute to buy Christmas presents," shopper Rachel Marcantel said. "I didn't this year. I tried to be more prepared."

UT Retail Professor Michelle Childs said to be sure to slow down and pay attention while you're shopping.

"Especially Amazon, sometimes they give a range of delivery dates, so you just want to make sure that the latest is going to be there in time," Childs said.

She says check the store hours.

"The earlier you get out there, the better," Childs said. "And also, if stores have late night hours, which a lot of them are open until 10, even midnight, that time frame is also going to be a bit more quiet to get your shopping done."

Childs said online shopping is growing in popularity, but going to the store is still a priority because of the social aspect it brings.