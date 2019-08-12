Folks gathered Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley to spread some Christmas joy.

Faith Promise Church held its annual "All is Bright" event.

Last year, the church provided Christmas presents for more than 2,500 children.

It's an event that takes months to come together.

"We started several months ago," said Bart McFadden with the Boys and Girls Club. "Putting out the wish list to parents that then go to volunteers and say 'hey my child is 7 years old and loves Legos, and he's a size medium,' and then, volunteers take those lists and go out, and they do the shopping, bring all those great gifts back to us."

10News is still waiting on just how many presents were collected, but by the looks of it, many kids are going to be happy this Christmas.