Families across the country are donating Christmas trees for our troops this holiday season.

Trees For Troops is sending nearly 250,000 Christmas trees to military families who won't be home for the holidays.

Families in bases across the country and even as far away as Afghanistan are getting trees.

They also come with notes of love and support.

