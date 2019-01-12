KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — According to preliminary results from East Tennessee Children's Hospital, Fantasy of Trees raised more than $400,000 in the last five days.

East Tennessee Children's Hospital spokesperson Erica Estep said 61,000 people attended.

The event benefitted the hospital's NICU.

