Fire department sets up mailbox for Santa letters

If you drop off a letter, make sure your name and mailing address is on the letter so you can get a reply from Santa.

"It's really about us coming together as a community. It's important I think that we all uplift each other during the holidays and Christmas. It's more important this year than ever, so we really just want to uplift the community and let them know we're there for them and just be there for the children in our area," Chief Stephanie Fox said.