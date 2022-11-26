Final day of Gatlinburg's Festival of Trees is Sunday

Sunday will end the 49th year of Gatlinburg's Festival of Trees, a tradition benefiting the Boys and Girls Club.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — East Tennessee will have one more chance to see Gatlinburg's arrangement of decorated trees and holiday cheer on Sunday. It will be the final day of the city's Festival of Trees, a 49-year tradition benefiting the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains and the Gatlinburg Chamber Foundation.

The last event raised $50,000 for the Boys and Girls Club and $10,000 for the Gatlinburg Chamber of Commerce. The event is free to attend and will run until 7 p.m. on Saturday. Then, on Sunday, it opens at 10 a.m. and will run until 4 p.m.

Participants could also sponsor a tree, decorating and showing off their holiday cheer to anyone who stopped by the event. On the first day of the event, organizers also sold out of tickets for their kickoff event.

They held a "Candy Canes and Cocktails" reception on Tuesday, November 22. The event also included a children's craft area, a play area and chances for photos with Santa Clause.

It is held in the Gatlinburg Convention Center. Anyone who wants to stop by to see more than 100 Christmas trees on Sunday and celebrate the holiday season will have the chance, for free.