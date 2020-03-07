x
Skip Navigation

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

holidays

Gatlinburg SkyBridge celebrates the Fourth of July with massive American flag

The flag will remain hanging through Sunday, July 5.
Credit: Gatlinburg SkyBridge

The Gatlinburg SkyBridge is kicking off the Fourth of July weekend with a 60-foot American flag. 

The record-breaking SkyBridge  said it took eight volunteers on Thursday night to drape the flag over the bridge, which sits 150-feet above the ground at its highest point.

Credit: Gatlingburg SkyBridge

 

The flag will remain hanging through Sunday, July 5. 

“We understand that not everyone will be able to observe their Fourth of July holiday as they had intended, so we wanted to bring a little cheer and patriotism to the top of the mountain,” said Marcus Watson, marketing manager. “The flag is always well-received by our visitors and we’re thrilled to be among the first attractions in the country to honor this special day.”

RELATED: Which East Tennessee attractions are reopening after coronavirus closures?

RELATED: Gatlinburg SkyBridge reopens after guest cracks glass panel

RELATED: SkyLift Park, SkyBridge to reopen in time for Memorial Day weekend

RELATED: Gatlinburg Skylift Park, SkyBridge to suspend operations due to spread of COVID-19

RELATED: Check out the SkyBridge in Gatlinburg all lit up for Christmas!