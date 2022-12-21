Downtown Knoxville Hanukka celebration includes latkes, jelly donuts and a 12-foot menorah on Wednesday

The celebration will begin at 6 p.m. and capstone a car menorah parade hosted by Chabad Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in downtown Knoxville may see a giant menorah at World's Fair Park Wednesday night, after seeing cars decorated with smaller menorahs driving nearby.

It's all part of a Hanukkah celebration hosted by Chabad Knoxville. They are hosting a Car Menorah Parade starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, taking participants through a new route that ends at World's Fair Park. As part of the parade, people decorate their cars for the Festival of Lights.

At 6 p.m. the parade ends at World Fair Park with songs, music, traditional potato latkes and jelly donuts. There will also be a 12-foot menorah, which will be lit to mark the fourth day of Hanukkah.

Anyone who wants to enjoy a Hanukkah celebration is welcome to attend the event.