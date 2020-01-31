The Super Bowl is not the only major event happening this Sunday. It's also Groundhog Day, when Punxsutawney Phil will predict whether winter will last six more weeks.

If he doesn't see his shadow though, the tradition says there will be an early spring. Yet, PETA said that Punxsutawney Phil should not crawl out of his den at all for the tradition.

Instead, PETA suggested that the Groundhog Club use AI animatronics, in a letter to the club. The letter said that groundhogs are naturally prey species and being around so many people at once can cause them to go through a lot of stress.

They also said that the tradition lost its value in the letter and that it doesn't resonate with people like it used to.

Yet, the president of the Groundhog Club called the idea outrageous. The club said that Punxsutawney Phile is well-cared for and that the tradition will continue.