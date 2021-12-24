Group hands out food, blankets and coffee to help people experiencing homelessness over the holidays

A group of people from Clear Springs Baptist Church continues their tradition of giving breakfast, coffee and candy ahead of Christmas Day.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The holidays are a time for giving and spreading cheer. It's a time to gather as a family and as a community, sharing food with everyone people hold dear.

That's exactly what a group of people from an East Tennessee church on Friday, Christmas Eve. They put out a table stacked with food of all kinds, inviting people to stop by and grab a bite to eat near the Kroger Shopping Center on Broadway.

"The opportunity was there, so we just got back out here first thing this morning to see if we could help somebody," said Bill White who gave out food. "Because we know it's cold out here, people are still hungry and still need things, so we just took the opportunity. What better way to spend Christmas Eve morning, right?"

The group did not just hand out food, too. They also gave out much-needed items for people including blankets. Books, fruit, socks and biscuits were also available for anyone who stopped by.