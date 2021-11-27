Hanukkah 2021: Where to celebrate in Knoxville

This year, Hanukkah lasts from the night of Nov. 28 through Dec. 6.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Sunday marks the first night of Hanukkah, when families will gather together to light the shamash and the first candle of the Menorah, enjoying their time together.

It starts earlier than usual this year because of some quirks with the Hebrew calendar, but many organizations still planning on hosting events where people can celebrate the holiday.

The Heska Amuna Synagogue is hosting candle lightings throughout the holiday. The first one is on Sunday at sundown. A cancel lighting will also be held over Zoom at 6:30 p.m. each night through Temple Beth El. The link to participate in that event can be found online. The temple will also host a Kabbalat Shabbat Hanukkah Service on Friday at 7 p.m.

The Knoxville Jewish Alliance will also host its annual community-wide celebration — Light Up Knoxville! During the event, participants are encouraged to decorate their cars up in Hanukkah decorations and lights before driving through the area.

Mayor Indya Kincannon is expected to participate in the event. A car Menorah parade starts at 4 p.m. at the Regal Entertainment HQ and a festival will kick off at 5 p.m. at the Arnstein Jewish Community Center.