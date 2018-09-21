Knoxville — When it comes to favorite Halloween candy, you can’t go wrong with the classics in Tennessee. At least that’s according to the website CandyStore.com. And Kentucky loves some of the same ones, too, but swims away slightly from Tennessee's tops.

It compiled 11 years’ worth of sales data from the company’s website to come up with 2018’s most popular Halloween candy by state. The site also double checked with major candy distributors and manufacturers to verify their findings.

So, what candy will trick-or-treaters want to see in their bags the most this year? (And what candy will parents get to sneak and eat?)

Tennessee's Top 3 Most Popular Halloween Candies:

Tootsie Pops (almost 61,000 pounds!)

Skittles (almost 35,000 pounds)

Saltwater Taffy (17,251 pounds)

Kentucky’s Top 3 Most Popular Halloween Candies:

Swedish Fish (almost 74,000 pounds)

Tootsie Pops (53,300 pounds)

Reese's Cups (26,260 pounds)

Source: CandyStore.com.

And the nation's top picks? Tennessee and Kentucky seem to have pretty standard taste in the top candies.

America's Top 10 Favorite Halloween Candies:

Skittles M&M’s Snickers Reese’s Cups Starburst Candy Corn Hot Tamales Hershey’s Tootsie Pops Jolly Ranchers

The Halloween candy industry is no joke in the U.S. Americans are expected to spend $2.6 billion on Halloween Candy this year, the National Retail Federation is estimating.

