TAMPA, Fla. — Leftovers are arguably one of the best parts of Thanksgiving. But, getting what’s left of that tasty meal home on an airplane can be tricky.

So, let’s go over what you can bring with you and what TSA agents could be confiscating from your carry-on.

What you can bring:

Turkey: Yes, they can fly. Whether you store it under the seat in front of you or in an overhead bin us up to you.

Pies: Your pies might get poked and checked a little extra to make sure the only thing explosive about them is their flavor, but go ahead, bring the pie!

Stuffing: As long as it’s a gel, it is good to go.

Ice packs: The perfect way to keep your leftovers cold is allowed—mostly. The ice packs can’t be melting or even sort of melting. If they are frozen solid, they are allowed.

Mac and cheese: Well.. sort of. TSA says it depends on how "spreadable" it is. Solids are allowed in carry-ons with no limit. But, if it's creamy or spreadable you might have to scale back the portion or leave it at the checkpoint.

What you can’t bring:

Mashed potatoes: Mashed potatoes are a no-go for your carry-on. You can put the fluffy spuds in your checked baggage or bring uncooked potatoes.

Cranberry sauce: This is another no.

Gravy: Would you even want to bring the gravy if the mashed potatoes aren’t allowed? Even if you did, the gravy is not making it past the security check-point.

Jellies and jams: You can keep these in a checked bag but as for carrying it on to jam in an in-flight snack? That is a no-go.

Carving knives: This doesn’t really need to be explained, right?

If you have questions or didn’t see your side of choice to fly with listed, you can check out the TSA’s website. You can also Tweet or send them and send a picture of your item and they will tell you if it’s okay to bring or not.

A general rule of thumb is that if you can spray it, spread it or pump it, it should probably be checked. Because let's face it, who wants to only bring 3.4 ounces of gravy?

