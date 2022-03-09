Historic Ramsey House hosting holiday marketplace on Saturday

During the marketplace people will be able to find gifts created by craft makers from across East Tennessee.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A historic landmark in East Tennessee is celebrating the holidays by giving people a chance to find unique gifts ahead of Christmas.

Historic Ramsey House will host a Christmas Marketplace on Saturday from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m., on the grounds of the "finest house in Tennessee." Craft makers from across the region will gather there to show off their skills and wares.

Organizers said there will be more than 50 artisan booths, with handmade creations that can make incredible gifts. There will be booths run by quilters, painters, jewelers and other kinds of craft makers.

Visitors will also be able to visit the house's working blacksmith shop and learn about how metal is bent and forged into the historic tools that would have been used at The Ramsey House.

Santa will also be there, sitting in his cabin and eager to meet visitors.