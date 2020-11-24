x
Share your holiday lights on the WBIR app!

We'd love to see your Christmas decorations and let you share them with others.

People across East Tennessee are decking their halls for Christmas earlier than ever this year.

A lot of holiday traditions may be canceled or changed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but enjoying the twinkling lights and colorful decorations in your neighbor's yard isn't one of them!

If you'd like to take part, you can share your photos or videos on the WBIR app. 

To join the fun, open or download the WBIR news app for your phone. Then, navigate to the Near Me section at the bottom of the app and add pictures or videos right from your phone. Be sure to include your location!.

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Explore the Near Me section, and you can also see great decorations located near you right on the map!

We'll feature all of them in a gallery on WBIR.com, on our social media pages, and even on television!  

