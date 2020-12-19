How to celebrate Kwanzaa virtually amid coronavirus pandemic

Kwanzaa was created to reaffirm and restore [Black people's] rootedness in African culture. It is observed Dec. 26 to Jan. 1.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Holiday celebrations are looking a little different this year, but that doesn't mean the observance is any less meaningful.

Kwanzaa is a communal experience. It was created "to reaffirm and restore [Black people's] rootedness in African culture," according to the Official Kwanzaa Website.

The celebration revolves around lighting seven candles, which correspond to a given principle: Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Kuumba (creativity), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Nia (purpose), and Imani (faith).

For those looking to celebrate Kwanzaa virtually, check out these events:

California African American Museum (CAAM)

The CAAM is hosting a virtual Kuumba Makers Festival for kids and teens on Dec. 26. "During these pre-recorded family workshops, artists from the community will show how to make one-of-a-kind creations using common household materials," the event description says.

To RSVP for the event, click here.

Virtual Kwanzaa Festival

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center's virtual Kwanzaa Festival and Marketplace will run through Dec. 31. The event will feature panel discussions about "storytelling with elders, social justice and Black theater." Attendees can also take online classes to explore West African dance, Afrobeats, or drumming.

To sign up for the events, click here.

Check back for more virtual Kwanzaa events.

