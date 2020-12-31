How to ring in the New Year safely at home

Whatever you do, health leaders say you should also practice the five core actions.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The CDC and local health experts agree the safest place to ring in the new year is at home with the loved ones who live with you.

Here are a few ideas you can do to have fun and create new memories.

Order up! Buy a meal from your favorite restaurant. You can enjoy your dinner and support local businesses at the same time. Fireworks from afar. Watch a fireworks show or the ball drop on TV. The Fireworks at the Island in Pigeon Forge should be visible from several places around the city. Some cities like Greeneville will stream their fireworks show on Facebook. Look the part. Dress up, take some photos and just enjoy the night. Make a vision board. Lots of local stores even have celebration kits you can buy for decorations.